TCP Asset Management LLC Buys 5,021 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 4.5% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $364.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.79 and a 200-day moving average of $322.42. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

