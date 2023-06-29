TCP Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TCP Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,939,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,038,000 after acquiring an additional 164,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.28 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.53.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

