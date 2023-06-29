TD Securities Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$76.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANCTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

ANCTF stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,003. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

