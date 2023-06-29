TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX updated its Q3 guidance to $2.20-2.70 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.70 EPS.
TD SYNNEX Price Performance
TD SYNNEX stock opened at $90.78 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.94%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX
In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,622,519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,999,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,978,000 after purchasing an additional 288,608 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2,703.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 234,941 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TD SYNNEX Company Profile
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
Featured Articles
