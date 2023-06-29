TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX updated its Q3 guidance to $2.20-2.70 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.70 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $90.78 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.09.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,622,519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,999,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,978,000 after purchasing an additional 288,608 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2,703.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 234,941 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.