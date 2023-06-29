TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX updated its Q3 guidance to $2.20-2.70 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.70 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 2.2 %

SNX opened at $90.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $154,535.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,068 shares in the company, valued at $579,554.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNX. TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.09.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

