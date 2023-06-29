TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.50 billion-$14.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.96 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.20-2.70 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $90.78 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average of $95.67.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNX. TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.09.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $57,321.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $57,321.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,998 shares of company stock worth $4,041,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

