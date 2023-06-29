TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX updated its Q3 guidance to $2.20-2.70 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.70 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $90.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.09.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,998 shares of company stock worth $4,041,355. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.