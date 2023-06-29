TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Shares Up 4.4%

TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. 197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMVWY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TeamViewer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TeamViewer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeamViewer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

TeamViewer Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71.

TeamViewer Company Profile

TeamViewer SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to access, control, and manage connected embedded devices from anywhere.

