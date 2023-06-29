Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.09

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.09 and traded as high as $80.53. Tennant shares last traded at $80.13, with a volume of 35,175 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average is $70.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.53 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 7.04%. Tennant’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

In other Tennant news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $297,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,944.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tennant news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $297,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,944.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $336,664.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,597 shares of company stock valued at $792,554 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tennant in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tennant in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tennant by 15.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tennant by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

