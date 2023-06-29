TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0119

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $116.19 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00040920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013511 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,595,179 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,163,797 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

