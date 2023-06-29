Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.58

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.58 and last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 211923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Textainer Group had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $194.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.