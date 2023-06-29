TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFII traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$151.76. The company had a trading volume of 300,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,929. The company has a market cap of C$13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$145.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$150.98. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$98.15 and a 1 year high of C$173.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFII. Desjardins dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$151.60.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

