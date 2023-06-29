The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Andersons has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Andersons to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Andersons Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.74. Andersons has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Andersons in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Andersons in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

