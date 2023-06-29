The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.3% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,841,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 8.1% during the first quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 25.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. HSBC reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of KO opened at $60.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.