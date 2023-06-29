The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Heavitree Brewery Price Performance

Shares of LON HVT opened at GBX 290 ($3.69) on Thursday. Heavitree Brewery has a 1-year low of GBX 250 ($3.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 330 ($4.20). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 290.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Heavitree Brewery alerts:

About Heavitree Brewery

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Heavitree Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heavitree Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.