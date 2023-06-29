The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,573,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 2.93% of Middleby worth $227,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Middleby by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.63.

Shares of MIDD stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.12. 40,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,648. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.54. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $162.02.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

