The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Progressive were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,968,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Progressive by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,689,000 after purchasing an additional 914,723 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,052,000 after purchasing an additional 892,815 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,930 shares of company stock worth $1,938,465 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $131.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $109.42 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 93.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

