The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REAL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of RealReal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.85 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RealReal from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal Trading Up 9.7 %

RealReal stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. RealReal has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RealReal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after acquiring an additional 217,186 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in RealReal by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,192,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 815,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RealReal by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 1,235,638 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,901,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 930,174 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $2,552,000. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RealReal

(Free Report

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.