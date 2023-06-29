The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 5.3% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

WMB opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

