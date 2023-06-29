Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $510.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $530.32 and a 200 day moving average of $551.80. The stock has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.77.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.