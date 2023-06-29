Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $77,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.
Shares of VBK traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.56. The stock had a trading volume of 32,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,262. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $188.23 and a 1 year high of $237.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.90 and its 200 day moving average is $215.13.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
