Tiaa Fsb Has $293.19 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811,656 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.1% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $293,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.99. 464,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,936. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $94.16. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

