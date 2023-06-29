Tiaa Fsb Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $33,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $463.88. The company had a trading volume of 572,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,522. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $468.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $430.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.77. The company has a market capitalization of $440.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.