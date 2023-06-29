Tiaa Fsb Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,101,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625,187 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 14.26% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $847,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.79. 46,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,678. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $158.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.95.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

