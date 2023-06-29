Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,104,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,642 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.2% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 2.40% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,663,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,411,789. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

