Tiaa Fsb Sells 10,794 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,794 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.37% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $155,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after purchasing an additional 214,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after purchasing an additional 204,638 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $197.19. 100,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,939. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.68. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

