Tiaa Fsb Sells 91,968 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,965,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,968 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 23.13% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $52,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUEM. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 192.0% during the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 298,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 196,183 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $4,525,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 415.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 98,765 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,465,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after buying an additional 93,151 shares during the period.

BATS NUEM traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $27.11. 29,149 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

