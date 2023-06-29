Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading Up 5.2%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $50.37. Approximately 373,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 743,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tidewater in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tidewater in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Tidewater Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -503.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 0.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter worth approximately $30,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter worth approximately $29,438,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at $39,776,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $40,906,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tidewater by 6.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,078,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,313,000 after purchasing an additional 501,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

