Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in June

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC lowered Tiger Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Tiger Brands Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Tiger Brands stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Tiger Brands has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18.

Tiger Brands Cuts Dividend

Tiger Brands Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Tiger Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.95%.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of fast-moving consumer goods in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

