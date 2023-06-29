TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.05

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 64265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $933.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.

Institutional Trading of TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. TimkenSteel’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 148.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 58.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

(Free Report)

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.