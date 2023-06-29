Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Stock Price Down 3%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 75,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 171,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Titan Medical Stock Down 6.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.55.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

