Toncoin Price Hits $1.36 on Top Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.65 billion and approximately $6.08 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00004455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,587.40 or 1.00007924 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.37300162 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $6,969,692.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

