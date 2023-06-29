Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

