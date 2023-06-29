Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $31.67.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
