TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Price Up 2.6%

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Free Report) rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 158.74 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 157.70 ($2.01). Approximately 266,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 935,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.70 ($1.95).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TP ICAP Group from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 235 ($2.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.05) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

TP ICAP Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 161.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 172.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.44. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,213.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.40.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.