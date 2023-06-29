Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.15.
Insider Activity
Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $215.50 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.51 and its 200-day moving average is $227.13.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
