Traders Buy High Volume of Vroom Call Options (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,835 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical volume of 2,852 call options.
Vroom Stock Performance
Vroom stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.63. 5,082,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,463. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $225.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 74.00% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vroom will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vroom
Vroom, Inc operates an end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling vehicles. The company operates through three segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing segments. It also offers digital retailing services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry; and vehicle financing solutions.
