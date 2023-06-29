Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.69

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.69 and traded as low as C$13.93. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$14.37, with a volume of 104,975 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCL.A. National Bankshares cut Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

