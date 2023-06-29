Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.46

Shares of Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 86.46 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.09). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.10), with a volume of 7,249 shares.

Transense Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of £13.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,242.86 and a beta of 0.42.

About Transense Technologies

(Free Report)

Transense Technologies plc provides specialist sensor systems. Its products include the patent-protected Surface Acoustic Wave sensor technology that provides real time measurement of torque, temperature, and pressure, which is used to improve power, performance, and efficiency through condition monitoring and asset/predictive maintenance; iTrack technology used for monitoring the tire and vehicle performance of heavy-duty off-road vehicles; and tire testing equipment under the Translogik brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.