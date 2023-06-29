TRON (TRX) Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, TRON has traded up 3% against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and $153.19 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002006 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002515 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000895 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,936,239,697 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.