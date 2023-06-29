TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 400 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. ServisFirst Bancshares comprises about 2.3% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 66.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.20. 22,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,544. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.85.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.91 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.30%.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith acquired 2,020 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,929.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at $20,760,431.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,565.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith bought 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at $20,760,431.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,795 shares of company stock worth $373,544. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.