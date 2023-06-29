TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,019 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 0.8% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 393,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,614. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

