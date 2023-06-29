TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,914 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $44.05. 70,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,523. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

