TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $9.07 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,888 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 3.8% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 407,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,418. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

