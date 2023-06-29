TrueWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,633,600. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

