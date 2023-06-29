TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,172. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.07. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $250.10 and a 12 month high of $294.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.