TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 452 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
SCHG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.65. The company had a trading volume of 103,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,263. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $75.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
