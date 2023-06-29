TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 834 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.79. 110,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,482. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

