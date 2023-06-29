Truist Financial Cuts Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $113.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.33.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CFR opened at $103.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.41 and a 200 day moving average of $116.54. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $92.55 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.