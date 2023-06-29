Truist Financial Lowers Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $23.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.97. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 33.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,891,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,016,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,233,000 after acquiring an additional 444,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,742,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,733,000 after acquiring an additional 234,502 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 971,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,530,000 after purchasing an additional 140,364 shares in the last quarter.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

