Truist Financial Raises Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $19.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PRFree Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen raised Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 4.53.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PRFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $616.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $112,804,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $100,979,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,568,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $59,302,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

